East TN road conditions mostly mild as rain turned to snow overnight

While dozens of school districts across East Tennessee were delayed or canceled Wednesday as the rain turned into snow overnight, road conditions appear mostly mild as drivers begin their morning commutes.

CLOSINGS: Dozens of school systems, private schools, daycares, Head Start programs and government offices have delayed openings or are closed today

Most of Tuesday and the overnight snow collected mainly on the grassy surfaces and cold surfaces as the road temperatures have been above freezing until early morning.

Temperatures by early Wednesday morning will be below freezing for most areas and most road surfaces will be as well, but the moisture will have moved out and many roads will be drier by then. There will be a few spots that may pick up some steadier snow that accumulates of road surfaces and not get treated that could be icy, but this is not expected to be widespread.

Skies are clearing Wednesday morning with abundant afternoon sunshine, but it will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most.

After another chilly night with lows in the 20s, Thursday looks dry and cool as well with some early sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.