SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A teenager in Seymour who is fighting a rare bone disease is asking for the community’s help after hitting a roadblock in her treatment.

Kaylee Fisher was diagnosed with osteochondromatosis when she was just nine months old. The condition causes benign tumors to form on growth plates.

The last time Kaylee had a full body scan in 2017, they found 28 tumors inside her body.

“People like me struggle not only medically, but socially, mentally, because, I’ve been in pain pretty much my entire life, and just when you think you make a breakthrough, you get set right back,” Fisher said.

The tumor found inside of Kaylee’s rib cage (Courtesy of Samantha Gibson).

A tumor in Kaylee Fisher’s arm (Courtesy of Samantha Gibson).

A tumor in Kaylee’s arm (Courtesy of Samantha Gibson).

After finding a tumor growing inside her rib cage in May, she was referred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment, where her mom, Samantha Gibson, thought they had finally made a breakthrough.

“This is the first time that a referral has ever been sent that was approved. She has been denied since 2017 by St. Jude, NORD, Mayo, Duke, Shriners, etcetera. So for them to say, ‘yeah we will see her’ I was like oh my gosh maybe this is our answer,” Gibson said.

After going to Cincinnati, they found out their insurance wouldn’t cover the procedure. They found out the out-of-pocket cost would be around $120,000, which would have to be paid ahead of time.

“This is ridiculous. At the end of the day, it comes down to I can’t get my kid help because of insurance, out of state/out of network, and not having the money to. How do you tell a child in her condition ‘no’ over money?” Gibson said.

For Kaylee, the pain is just the start of the negative effects of her disease.

“I’m the kid in the wheelchair, I don’t get much socialization because nobody sits by me, nobody talks to me, in like three of my classes,” she said.

With her struggles at school and the rarity of the disease, she and her mom want to raise awareness of just how serious it is.

“If she doesn’t have this surgery, she’s either going to smother to death, or she’s going to go into cardiac arrest, according to her cardiologist and her pulmonologist,” her mom said.

Even more than spreading awareness, they want to save her life.

“How do you not keep fighting for your child when this is the only thing that’s going to help and save her?” Gibson said.

Gibson started an online fundraiser to help pay for her daughter’s medical bills.