KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tonya Daugherty has always been a mother on the move, but in 2018, her pace changed. In fact, everything changed. Life as she knew it became different after she was diagnosed with stage 3B breast cancer.

“I thought I was the healthiest I had been,” Daugherty said. “I had lost a lot of weight, was working out, thought I was doing great in April of 2018, and then I felt a lump on my side, thought maybe I had pulled a muscle, and I went to have that checked.”

After the discovery, Daugherty had a year’s worth of chemo, 32 rounds of radiation and a double mastectomy, but she made it through and soon was in remission, thinking life would start to return to what she once knew. That’s until December of 2021.

“I was in denial when I first felt the lymph nodes in my neck in December, but I just tried to stay positive through it all until they did the biopsy and verified that, hey, yeah it is back, where do we go from here?”

For Daugherty, it wasn’t a question, her answer; she would keep fighting even if it wasn’t easy. Now the fight continues. Just three weeks ago, she felt something in her neck again.

“I got it checked out and did a PET scan and the lymph nodes were back again,” she said.

Now she’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, but it’s through her journey that she hopes to be there for others.

“I look at it as if God chose me for this journey, to be able to share it with other people in hopes of helping them, and I want to try to let my light shine and help as many people out there that I can,” Daugherty said.

One point she hopes to get across to those following her journey is to make sure women check in with their doctors.

“Stay on top of your mammograms, the sooner the better,” Daugherty said.

For those fighting breast Cancer currently, Daugherty said it’s important to keep fighting.

“Never give up, just because you’re diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer does not mean that life has to stop,” she said. “Like me, I still have my family, my kids, my grandkids and no matter what, I’ll keep going on for them.”



According to the CDC, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States. About 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer during her life.