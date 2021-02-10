Efforts to stop spread of Asian carp continue as East Tennessee marks year without invasive fish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminded the public this week to be on the look out for the invasive Asian carp.

There have been no reported sightings in East Tennessee since an angler caught a silver carp at Lake Chickamauga more than a year ago.

We heard from Joe McCaul at his Tellico Village home last summer. He shared his fear that, if the fish made their way into East Tennessee, they would threaten water recreation, home values, and the local economy. That fear still exists.

“All of the reasons that would attract companies, business, residents, to a lakefront area go up in smoke once you have an infestation of these Asian cap,” he said. “So, it’s a real nightmare.”

McCaul has more hope today, after the federal government approved $25 million for fighting the fish in the Tennessee and Cumberland River basins. He believes those dollars should be primarily spent stopping the fish from spreading.

“Prevention needs to be the number one issue because it’s a lot less expensive to stop them from getting in somewhere than it is to get rid of them once they are there,” he added.

State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), who chairs the state’s Asian Carp Advisory Commission, believes the funds would cover two to three barriers. He said they’re needed and will be installed, but noted that decision will be made in conjunction with the federal government, including the type of barrier and location.

Bell also reported testing of a barrier at Barkley Dam as mitigation of the invasive fish population in Western Kentucky is ongoing. He said the commission is monitoring the carp population in West Tennessee.

He’s also hopeful about the existing population on the eastern end of the state.

“Every single week we’ve got thousands of fishermen on these lakes,” Bell said. “If the carp were there, I believe they would be showing up.”

Going forward, Bell said the state will need more federal funding to combat the threat of the carp.

The commission is considering paying for an economic impact study of the entire Tennessee River basin, to quantify the problem posed by the fish in their request.

TWRA asks if you catch a small carp, under nine inches in length, to freeze or put the fish on ice and contact them immediately. If you’re unable to store the fish, they ask the public to send a photo with the fish in hand, and include the name of the embayment, body of water, river mile, and the number of fish found at the time.

You can send those pictures to ans.twra@tn.gov. You can also reach out to a TWRA regional office.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Valley Authority noted Wednesday they’ve surveyed “most coves and embayments from Watts Bar to Guntersville and have found no evidence of silver carp.”