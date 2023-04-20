KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not a good day to burn, according to experts. Agencies are issuing burn bans, high fire danger notices and Red Flag Warnings in the region Thursday as warm, sunny and near-record temperatures along with low humidity plus breezy winds provide risky conditions for fire growth.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast for Thursday, April 20, “there continues to be an elevated fire danger risk today for East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at 12 PM EDT and extend through 8 PM EDT for much of East Tennessee. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Southeast Kentucky and parts of the Plateau. We have a high fire danger risk today because of warm temperatures, breezy winds and low relative humidity.”

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County announced Thursday morning that the Knox County Air Quality Management has issued a Burn Ban on all open burning in Knox County for Thursday.

“With low humidity, warm temperatures, and the potential for windy conditions, the threat is too high for open fires to get outside their boundaries and cause major damage,” Rural Metro stated in its post. “Please, no open burning today.”

The Blount County Fire Protection District said on Thursday there were not burn permits being issued Thursday.

“Let’s all be extra careful and avoid doing anything that could start a fire,” the agency said in a social media post. “If you’re feeling hot and bothered, try taking a dip in the pool instead. Stay safe and cool everyone!”

Over in Sevier County, emergency management agency officials shared that the Tennessee Division of Forestry had issued a High Fire Danger for April 20; residents and visitors to the area are asked to refrain from any open burning.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the southern portion of Sevier County, meaning that conditions are prone to rapid fire growth and any small fire “could grow out of control quickly.”

Sevier County EMA also shared the following tips:

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle . They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire. Extinguish all outdoor fires properly . Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw hot charcoal on the ground and leave it.

. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw hot charcoal on the ground and leave it. Never leave a fire unattended . Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread. Be sure that you are prepared for Wildfires and ensure that you are registered to receive local Emergency Alerts by being registered for Code RED. To register for Code RED go to www.seviercountytn.gov and click the Code RED link.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map shows an active fire currently burning in Fentress County. The wildfire is 20 acres and was 0% contained as of 11:30 a.m.

