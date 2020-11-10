Elf on the Shelf returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A favorite holiday tradition is returning to Knoxville soon. You guessed it — it’s Elf on the Shelf.

For the fifth straight year, elves will appear throughout Downtown Knoxville. Families can go on scavenger hunts to find all the elves in Knoxville storefronts.

Elves will appear November 27, and stick around until January 3.

You can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store, or Visit Knoxville, to help guide you through the Scavenger Hunt Adventure.

You can also share Scavenger Hunt photos with the hashtag: #ElvesInKnox, and tag @DowntownKnox to enter weekly gift card drawings.

The Elf on the Shelf has become a tradition for families all over the world, but its origins are in Knoxville. The book The Elf on the Shelf was written by an UT Alumna and her daughter; and Knoxville hosts the original community-wide Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt.

