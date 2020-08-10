Emerald Academy back to school both in-person and virtually

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Classes are starting back, both in-person and virtually for a number of local districts; that includes Knox County’s Emerald Academy.

The Public Charter School for kindergarten through 8th grade has around 460 students.

For those who decided to attend in-person, students will stay in the same classroom for most of the day, and will be required to follow safety guidelines.

The school is doing everything it can to keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have multiple entrances at the school where we are doing temperature checks giving kids hand sanitizer getting clean hands putting masks on if they don’t have them and just getting them ready to enter the building for the first day of school.” John Crooks – Communication Director for Emerald Academy

Emerald Academy is also teaming up with Ionogen, a local sanitation company to keep the building as clean as possible.

We should note, the academy is offering one-to-one technology so every student has received a Google Chromebook to use in the classroom and at home.

The school also has a distance learning option.

A spokesperson says they actually had to hire more teachers to help with virtual learning.

