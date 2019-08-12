Suspicious fire leaves home at a total loss according to Blount County authorities

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters were at the scene of a reported fire at a home in the 300 block of Rockford Walker Court on Monday afternoon.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Fire were working the scene. One fire engine, three tankers, and one rescue assist truck were all on scene.

According to Blount County Fire the house is a total loss, and was currently for sale.

BCSO is now taking the lead in this investigation due to what they call the suspicious nature of the fire.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more from the scene and will update with additional details as they’re made available.