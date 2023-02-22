KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Y-12 emergency response personnel are at the scene of a fire involving uranium at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, according to a spokesperson for the complex.

An investigation Gene Patterson, spokesperson for Consolidated Nuclear Security said this is an active investigation.

According to a release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, the fire occurred at 9:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Steven Wyatt with NNSA said that there was a hood fire in building 9212, causing the area to be evacuated. Around noon, Wyatt added that continuous air monitors in the area indicated that there was no release of radioactivity.

“The material involved is uranium. We process uranium compounds in this facility and that’s that’s about all we have at this point. We’re in the process of accounting for all of the employees in the area.” Wyatt said during a press conference.

In a press conference, Patterson said that all employees were accounted for and there were no injuries.

Tony Boser, a technical adviser, said that the fire was in a processing area and it was contained to that area.

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they were made aware of a fire at the complex.

“At this time, there is no off-site impact to the public as a result of this incident.” National Nuclear Security Office News Release

The spokesperson said no injuries have been reported. NNSA said that appropriate precautionary protective actions were initiated for Y-12 employees who were in the area of the incident and were not involved in the emergency response. A shelter-in-place order was issued, however, around 11:30 a.m., a Y-12 official said that the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

A media center has been established in the area. Public information will be made available on Facebook and Twitter.

Media center at Y-12 (WATE) Media center at Y-12 (WATE)

Y-12 National Security Complex shared on social media that a hotline was set up to address the incident. The phone number shared by Y-12 was 865-576-0038.

The NNSA Production Office is responsible for overseeing operations at the Pantex Plant, Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex. Y-12 supports the U.S. nuclear security enterprise through uranium storage, processing and manufacturing operations. Y-12 is operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC for NNSA.