KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A person was killed in a workplace incident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.

A Cemex USA spokesperson said in a statement that there had been “a fatal accident” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at their Knoxville cement plant just off Rutledge Pike. The statement said the company is “cooperating fully with an ongoing investigation into the accident.”

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time. How the person died is not clear.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm there was a fatal accident involving an employee at our Knoxville cement plant on Saturday, November 5. Our condolences go out to his family and all who are impacted by this tragic loss. The accident investigation continues and we are cooperating fully with the authorities.” Megan Burks, CEMEX USA Communications

The Cemex Knoxville Plant is located at 3212 Cement Plant Rd off of Rutledge Pike. Cemex USA is a multinational building material company headquartered in Houston, Texas.