ENCORE: Dolly Parton receives second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Dolly Parton has now received the second dose of her own medicine.

Parton shared photos on her Twitter account after returning to Vanderbilt Medical Center to get her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine.



Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDez2DnkzX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 2, 2021

Parton donated $1 million to help with the Moderna vaccine research.

The East Tennessee native received her first dose of the vaccine on March 2.

