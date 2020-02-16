Endangered Child Alert canceled after 11-year-old was found safe

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) – Update: TBI saying that Jaydin Lee Phillips has been found safe.

Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/IJsV3d6Ygd — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 16, 2020

Original Story:

TBI issuing an endangered child alert for 11-year-old Jaydin Lee Phillips who’s missing out of Columbia, TN.

(TBI)

TBI saying if you have seen Jaydin, please call the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Jaydin is 4-feet-tall, 60 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes; he also has a known medical condition.

He was last seen in the area of Bear Creek Pike wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.