Endangered Child Alert canceled after 11-year-old was found safe

(TBI)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) – Update: TBI saying that Jaydin Lee Phillips has been found safe.

Original Story:

TBI issuing an endangered child alert for 11-year-old Jaydin Lee Phillips who’s missing out of Columbia, TN.

(TBI)

TBI saying if you have seen Jaydin, please call the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Jaydin is 4-feet-tall, 60 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes; he also has a known medical condition.

He was last seen in the area of Bear Creek Pike wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

