JCPD: Missing Johnson City 2-year-old has been located

UPDATE: Johnson City Police Department Lt. Andy Hodges says 2-year-old Oriana Young has been found and is at the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

Previous:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-year-old from Johnson City.

Investigators believe Oriana Anderson-Young may be with her non-custodial father, Billy Young.

TBI says Oriana Young was last seen on Oct. 17.

MORE: Here is another photo of Oriana Young, along with a link to a printable poster.



Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-979-1512.



🔗 https://t.co/8MxCrRMZl3 pic.twitter.com/9ggQHTxE0l — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 4, 2021

Billy Young may be driving a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tag GIB-M18.

TBI says he is wanted in Florida for felony violation of probation.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Johnson City police at 423-979-1512 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.