JCPD: Missing Johnson City 2-year-old has been located

UPDATE: Johnson City Police Department Lt. Andy Hodges says 2-year-old Oriana Young has been found and is at the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.
This is a developing story.
Previous:
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing two-year-old from Johnson City.
Investigators believe Oriana Anderson-Young may be with her non-custodial father, Billy Young.
TBI says Oriana Young was last seen on Oct. 17.
Billy Young may be driving a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tag GIB-M18.
TBI says he is wanted in Florida for felony violation of probation.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call Johnson City police at 423-979-1512 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.