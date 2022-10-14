KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is an enhanced fire danger risk for East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Friday and Saturday. Given the dry conditions, we have seen over the past month and the breezy winds expected Friday and Saturday, conditions will be favorable for wildfires to spread rapidly.

In addition to the breezy winds, relative humidity across the area will be low and temperatures during the afternoon hours will be warm – both ingredients that elevate the fire danger risk in East Tennessee.

If you can refrain from outdoor burning for the next few days you are encouraged to do so. If you must burn, be sure to follow local guidelines and use extreme caution.

October is the driest month of the year for Knoxville with on average only 2.81 inches of rain. So far this October, we have seen 0.17 inches of rain.

On Friday, Oct. 14 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture tweeted about its Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch for parts of Tennessee.

“Fires started could easily spread at fast rates,” the state said.