Escaped inmate facing first degree murder charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A re-captured inmate, who had been the focus of a manhunt, now facing a first degree murder charge.

Curtis Ray Watson spent five days on the run before law enforcement caught up with him, capturing him Sunday.

The TBI saying Watson strangled and sexually assaulted prison administrator Debra Johnson before escaping the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Today in court he was arraigned on the murder charge along with aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and escape.

A preliminary hearing was set for September 25. The local District Attorney General saying his office is considering seeking the death penalty.

