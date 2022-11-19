KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Monroe County Sheriff Jones said on Friday that Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker, when he allegedly stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck that belonged to a maintenance employee and fled the scene.

Captured: Monroe County inmate Ricky Burnette. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Because the maintenance employee had two personal handguns in the truck when it was allegedly stolen, the sheriff said that Burnette should be considered armed and dangerous.

In the announcement that he had escaped, it was said that Burnette was last seen travelling on Highway 58 in Roane County.

Saturday, around 10:15 a.m., Sheriff Jones said that Brunette was apprehended in Knox County.

After Burnette’s escape, the sheriff said he was wanted for felony escape and motor vehicle theft.

“The Monroe County Sheriffs Office would like to thank all of the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that assisted in helping locate Mr. Burnette.” Sheriff Jones shared in a Facebook post.