KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community is continuing to respond following an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Eternal Life Harvest Center spent Sunday afternoon hosting a prayer walk in response to the shooting.

Eternal Life Harvest Center is beginning their Pray Walk today to Austin East High School. @6News pic.twitter.com/yKtTqiMVaT — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) April 18, 2021

People were able to walk from the center to Austin-East.

The group has marched to @AustinEastHS where there is a memorial for Anthony Thompson JR. who died Monday at the school in an Officer Involved Shooting. @6News pic.twitter.com/0UFMG6EvnI — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) April 18, 2021

