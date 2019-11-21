Evacuation order lifted for Holliston Mills fire in Hawkins County

UPDATE 2:50 PM — Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller says the evacuation order has been lifted for those outside Holliston Mills property.

According to Miller, a hazmat crew has determined that the chemical fire danger is over and the only evacuation currently in place is of the plant property.

Miller says crews responded to a large fire involving barrels of chemicals inside and outside of buildings.

Officials initially issued an evacuation order for those within a half-mile of the plant.

No word on what caused the fire if anyone was injured.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours.

Employees are gathered outside of the factory. Per Hawkins Co. EMA Director Jamie Miller- no word on cause or injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wWbqnlCDw3 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 21, 2019

————————————————–

UPDATE 2 PM — Dispatchers confirmed with News Channel 11 there is now an evacuation ordered for a half-mile radius around the Holliston factory in Church Hill.

Crews were still on scene fighting the fire on Thursday afternoon and initially received the call at 12:29 p.m.

According to Holliston’s website, they are a coated cloth manufacturer and, “OFFERS DECORATIVE, LAMINATION, TOLLING, AND PRINTABLE CLOTH SERVICES.“

We have crews on scene and will continue to follow this developing story on air and on WJHL.com.

LIVE: Crews are currently responding to a fire at the Holliston Mills factory in Church Hill.Read the story here: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/crews-responding-to-fire-at-holliston-mills-factory-in-church-hill/ Posted by WJHL on Thursday, November 21, 2019

————————————————–

PREVIOUS STORY:

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are responding to a fire at the Holliston Mills factory in Church Hill.

Church Hill EMS confirmed that crews were currently on the scene of a fire at 905 Holliston Mills Road.

Currently, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Church Hill Fire Department are all on scene.

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, KFD is also responding to the fire as mutual aid.





Photo: Linda Hill

(Photo: Linda Hill)

(Photo: Linda Hill)

Holliston Mills is an industrial textile factory.

News Channel 11 has reached out to emergency officials and has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.