Evidence hearing held today in 2016 murder case of Joel Guy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of killing his parents and trying to destroy their bodies was in court again Tuesday with his trial set to start later in the year.
WATE 6 On Your Side has been following Joel Guy’s case since 2016
On Tuesday, Judge Steve Sword heard motions from Guy’s defense team on whether to suppress evidence and about destruction of evidence at the crime scene.
Judge Sword says he would issue a written ruling later.
Guy’s trial is set for late September of 2020; he’s accused of killing his parents at their West Knox County home and then dismembering their bodies and putting the remains into acid.
We will continue to follow this case and provide updates when they become available.
