Evidence hearing held today in 2016 murder case of Joel Guy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man accused of killing his parents and trying to destroy their bodies was in court again Tuesday with his trial set to start later in the year.

WATE 6 On Your Side has been following Joel Guy’s case since 2016

On Tuesday, Judge Steve Sword heard motions from Guy’s defense team on whether to suppress evidence and about destruction of evidence at the crime scene.

Judge Sword says he would issue a written ruling later.

Guy’s trial is set for late September of 2020; he’s accused of killing his parents at their West Knox County home and then dismembering their bodies and putting the remains into acid.

We will continue to follow this case and provide updates when they become available.

WATE’s Complete Coverage of Joel Guy’s Murder Trial:

Knox County Sheriff’s Office: Baton Rouge man arrested for murdering parents, dissolving bodies in acid

Knox County grand jury indicts man in parents’ slaying, dismemberment

Man accused of killing, dismembering parents appears in court

Man accused of dismembering parents in Knox County to appear in court

Appeals court to decide if evidence in dismembering parents case can be used

Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in parents murder, dismemberment case

Trial date set in case of Knox Co. man accused of killing, dismembering parents

LATEST STORIES: