Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Ex-Fire chief: Lack of notice from park was most critical failure in 2016 wildfires

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drone video showing hte view today of areas devastated in the Gatlinburg wildfires of 2016. (WATE)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg’s fire chief blames a lack of early notice from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the most critical failure in the devastating 2016 wildfires.

That’s according to a declaration included with new filings over whether a lawsuit against the park should be thrown out. One of the plaintiffs is Michael Reed, who lost his wife and daughters in the fire.

Check out the filings below:

MotionDownload
Fire Chief AffidavitDownload

Former Fire Chief Greg Miller says that his department’s firefighters received no advance warning of the fire until the morning of Monday, November 28 – just hours before flames hit the city.

Government attorneys argue that park service actions are protected as day-to-day judgment calls of federal workers and that the park service did follow its polices by issuing information about the fire as it developed.

We’re continuing to follow these court filing developments.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories