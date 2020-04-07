Ex-Fire chief: Lack of notice from park was most critical failure in 2016 wildfires

Drone video showing hte view today of areas devastated in the Gatlinburg wildfires of 2016. (WATE)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg’s fire chief blames a lack of early notice from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as the most critical failure in the devastating 2016 wildfires.

That’s according to a declaration included with new filings over whether a lawsuit against the park should be thrown out. One of the plaintiffs is Michael Reed, who lost his wife and daughters in the fire.

Check out the filings below:

Former Fire Chief Greg Miller says that his department’s firefighters received no advance warning of the fire until the morning of Monday, November 28 – just hours before flames hit the city.

Government attorneys argue that park service actions are protected as day-to-day judgment calls of federal workers and that the park service did follow its polices by issuing information about the fire as it developed.

We’re continuing to follow these court filing developments.

