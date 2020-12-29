Ex-KCSO deputy arraigned on stalking charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County Sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning.
Nicholas Phillips was arrested earlier in December and was immediately fired by the sheriff’s office.
The victim told investigators she was being harassed since their relationship ended this year.
The court on Tuesday set another hearing date for March.
LATEST STORIES
- Justice Department declines to file charges against officers in deadly shooting of Tamir Rice
- McConnell introduces $2,000 aid checks bill tied to social media immunity and election fraud
- First known US case of coronavirus variant detected in Colorado man with no travel history
- Eviction moratorium extended in latest COVID-19 relief bill
- Some GOP senators warm to $2K stimulus checks