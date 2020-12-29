Ex-KCSO deputy arraigned on stalking charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County Sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Phillips was arrested earlier in December and was immediately fired by the sheriff’s office.

The victim told investigators she was being harassed since their relationship ended this year.

The court on Tuesday set another hearing date for March.

