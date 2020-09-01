Excavation damage at LMU campus Tuesday afternoon caused by ‘construction event’

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — Excavation work on the Lincoln Memorial University campus in Harrogate reportedly damaged cars and a building Tuesday afternoon.
Students called WATE 6 On Your Side about the incident, and just after 4 p.m. LMU officials called this a “construction event” connected with the excavation of a hillside behind the math and science building, damaging vehicles and portions of the building.
Celia Barnett shared photos with WATE showing a dented truck tailgate, some rocks in a parking lot, plus building damage including a broken window and a hole in a wall.
There are no injuries reported connected to this incident at this time.
LMU says it is addressing the event and the damage and asking people whose cars were parked there to file a report with campus police.
The administration saying it recognizes the concern the event caused, and that safety and communication are top priorities.
