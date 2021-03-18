Explosion at Harriman business injures 1, federal agents on scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was injured in an explosion at a Harriman business Wednesday morning.

Agents with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the FBI are on the scene at PSC Metals in the 2400 block of Roane Street, about halfway between Rockwood and Harriman.

“(A) specialist is working with our partners to determine the cause of the explosives incident. The determination is still pending on if their were explosives mixtures involved,” a spokesperson for the ATF said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb and Explosives unit responded to Roane County to assist, a spokeswoman with the office said.

“A person has been injured, condition is not known at this time,” the spokeswoman said. “There are local, state and federal agencies investigating with ATF being the lead.”

Roane County Emergency Management Authority said an injured person was transported from the scene to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Roane County Sheriff’s Office has established a perimeter around the business as law enforcement examines the scene for evidence to determine the cause of the explosion.