KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Aviation Administration‘s computer outage Tuesday night impacted people who are traveling through East Tennessee.

Flights were grounded after the FAA reported the NOTAM computer system failure. The FAA said the system provides safety information to flight crews.

Many people got texts this morning saying their flight was delayed. Others said their flights were canceled.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking but it is what it is,” Cheryl Dean said.

Dean is from Oak Ridge and is traveling to Las Vegas for a work trip. Her first flight out this morning was canceled and she had to rebook.

“We have a red carpet event this evening that starts at, well I’m supposed to be there by five to get ready for that and so now I’m going to miss that whole event. So it’s a little bit of a bummer,” she said.

Dean added she was not the only one on her team that’s going to be late,

“Everyone’s experiencing it across the board. We’ve got people all over the country. So it’s affected everybody today.”

Ron Berry is also traveling for work. Berry is heading to Washington D.C. and was hoping to make it to a meeting tonight.

“I got a text this morning saying my flight’s going to be delayed 30 minutes. Now it’s going to be an hour,” he said.

Angela Wampler and her husband were a little less concerned. They are going to Fort Myers, Fla., for vacation.

“I just heard that the FAA shut down flights this morning and we were going to be delayed. We found out a few minutes ago that it was about 30 minutes. So not bad,” Wampler said.

Becky Huckeby with McGhee Tyson said it could take a while to get everything back on track.

“This is a systemic problem. It’s not just our local airport, it’s not the airline. There’s a lot of things that happened and so they’re working as fast as they can to get you where you need to go.”

Normal traffic operations resumed across the United States, according to a Twitter post from the FAA. The FAA is looking into what caused this morning’s outage.

This outage has affected individual airlines differently. If you have an issue with your airline make sure that you contact them directly.

To track your flight at McGhee Tyson Airport, click here.