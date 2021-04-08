Fairview Elementary closed on April 9 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Scott County Schools announced late Thursday night that Fairview Elementary School will be closed on Friday, April 9, following storm damage in East Tennessee.

According to the school system, Fairview Elementary has been opened as an emergency shelter for people displaced after Thursday’s severe storms impacted the Fairview area.

“Buses will run where possible for those Fairview area students that attend Scott High School,” according to the Facebook post.

All other schools in Scott County will be open and on normal schedule.

