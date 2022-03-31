LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was rescued by crews after he was pinned by a fallen tree in his tent while camping with his family, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Fallen trees and road debris affected several areas throughout the county early Thursday.

LCSO shared early Thursday some of the weather-related events its personnel and others were responding to amid storms and windy conditions were caused by fallen trees and downed power lines as well as debris in roadways. They also worked at least one rescue incident.

LCSO says its deputies, priority EMS and Greenback Fire responded to Jackson Ferry at a campsite where a man had been pinned under a fallen tree in a tent in which he and his family were camping. Crews conducted a rescue effort for the man and he was taken to a Knoxville trauma center with non life-threatening injuries. LCSO says the man’s family members were uninjured in the incident.

Elsewhere in Loudon County, LCSO said State Route 95 along with many smaller side routes and in Greenback there were multiple trees down early Thursday. The fallen trees and road debris has restricted travel on State route 95 in several locations.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation also responded to SR 95 to begin the clean-up process.

LCSO said around 7 a.m. that all the roadways they had listed in an early Thursday morning social media post were back open.

“Please continue to use caution as there may still be some roadways that have trees down that we are unaware of at this time.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated as additional information becomes available.