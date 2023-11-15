KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of fallen Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins shared harrowing victim impact statements as the man responsible for his death pleaded guilty.

Christopher Savannah, 43, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment, and commercial vehicle carrier violations. He will receive a 10-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole after he serves 30% of his time.

Several of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, family members addressed Savannah in court on Wednesday, including his sister, daughter, mother, and son.

“I really hope you were able to get a good look at my baby brother and I hope it’s the first thing you see when you’re awake and the last thing you see when you close your eyes,“ his sister Melissa Smith said.

“It has been 650 days since I last heard him say ‘night night and sweet dreams,’” daughter Chloe Jenkins said on the stand. “It was something that he said to me every night without fail for 16 years.”

Clay Jenkins, his son who is also a Loudon County deputy, shared a message of forgiveness. “We forgive you,” he said.

Everyone present, including Savannah, were very emotional. The DA even handed Savannah a tissue as Sgt. Jenkins’ mother addressed him. Savannah then had the option to say a few words to the family.

“The loss of life… I truly am sorry,” Savannah said through tears. “I am 100% apologetic for my involvement in this ordeal.”