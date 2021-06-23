Family awakens to fire in Oak Ridge apartment

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people are safe but without a home after a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning. At around 9 a.m. Oak Ridge Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Glassboro Drive.

“The first arriving crew found smoke showing from the top of the apartment building,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said. “During a search of the apartments, three residents were found asleep in the apartment that was on fire. Crews were able to safely evacuate all residents and they were not injured.”

All other residents of the apartment complex were able to return to their apartment.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental due to possible electrical arcing.