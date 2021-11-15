SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire officials in Sevier County report that a Sunday evening fire was more difficult to extinguish due to the nearest fire hydrant being more than a mile away.

According to the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, its units were alerted to a reported vehicle fire in the area of Ingle Hollow Road, just of Chapman Highway about 5 miles outside Sevierville. While en route, Central Dispatch updated the fire crews with information specifying the vehicle fire was that of a fully involved RV plus a bus fire with some extension into the nearby woods.

“Water supply was an issue on this fire with the closest fire hydrant being over a mile away,” said a social post by the SCVFD. “A tanker shuttle operation was utilized to bring water to the scene.”

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the family who lost their home.

SCVFD said Seymour Fire and Walden’s Creek Fire “quickly” arrived on the scene behind E110 and assisted with the fire attack and water supply.

“We would like to thank the following agencies for their response and assistance on scene. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Electric System, Walden’s Creek Fire, Seymour Fire. We are proud to serve the citizens of Sevier County.”