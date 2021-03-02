Family of Aaron Massengill speaks after suspects are arrested for his murder

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Bond is set for three suspects charged with murder. One million dollars has been issued for each suspect. They faced a judge for the first time Tuesday for the killing of Claiborne County resident, Aaron Massengill.

Massengill has been laid to rest. His family is now ready to share how they want him to be remembered. Sharon Massengill, Aaron’s mother says he was always respectful.

“That child never ever talked back to me his entire life,” Massengill said. “He was a really good kid. And I understand with his age he wasn’t considered a kid but he’ll always be my child.”

Aaron’s sister, Ashley Bolden says he was known around his community for being helpful. Even to strangers. In the end, Aaron’s community gave back what he gave to them.

“When he was first missing, the community was great about stepping up and looking for him and we so appreciate it because I don’t think we would have found him if had not been for the effort of this community,” Massengill said.

Hundreds of people came together to help search for Aaron. Many donated money to go toward a reward for his safe return. During the darkest time of their lives, this family chooses to focus on the light.

“For people to donate their time. That’s the most precious thing they have. So they were taking thier time after work. I mean you can’t thank somebody for that. We can’t replace their time. It shows that the good people in this world way outnumber the bad,” Massengill said.

The three suspects charged with Aaron’s murder are due back in court on March 16.

