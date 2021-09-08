Family of Aisha Cates speaks following murder suspect’s arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man named as a suspect in the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of Aisha Cates was arrested in California on Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police.

Vincent Morrison, 31, of Maryville was wanted on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Aisha Cates on Aug. 22 in Walter P. Taylor Homes.

Family members of Cates said the arrest is allowing them to find some closure, while also planning for a brighter future.

“It is helping them to shift the blame, it’s moving a lot of feelings knowing that he’s not going to be able to hurt anybody else,” Cates’ cousin Regina Moore said.

“You go from sad, you go from mad, you go from just totally hurt, then you don’t understand.”

Moore said for her it has been about staying close with the Lord. She also said law enforcement staying in touch with them as they searched for Morrison made a huge difference.

“They also kept in touch with the family, which helped us to be able to realize there wasn’t anything that we needed to do, except just stay out of the way and let them do what they do,” she said.

Moore is hopeful her and her family’s experience with law enforcement will encourage others to trust those in uniform.

“The history is nothing is being done,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s the true history, but it’s the history that most people feel.”

Moore said they are now working to create a nonprofit called Me in the Mirror to honor Cates.

“We want young folks to be able to take a look at themselves,” Moore said. “We don’t always want to be the one telling them what’s right and what’s wrong, I want to hear what you think about you.”

Moore said the family will make an announcement once the charity is ready to launch.

Morrison was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Ramona, California. Morrison, who was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, will be extradited back to Knox County imminently.