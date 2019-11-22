Family of missing Halls man, with dementia, pleading for help to bring him home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Help us bring him home, that’s the message from a Knoxville family as they continue searching for their loved one who has memory issues.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for 77-year-old Jackie Harrison. He has a history of dementia. Investigators say Harrison was separated from his family at the Walmart on Sunday night in Halls.

KCSO says Jackie Harrison has several medical conditions requiring medication. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt, a brown jacket and possibly a baseball hat with a Broncos emblem on it.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243, or if you see him call 911 immediately.

Loved ones have been putting up missing-person fliers in the community, hoping someone knows something.

“We’ve been searching and searching and searching. I’ve been in the woods,” Karen Harrison, Jackie Harrison’s wife, said .

She’s pleading for everyone in East Tennessee to help her look for her missing husband.

Mrs. Harrison says while they were at Walmart on Sunday night, her husband was agitated and went to use the bathroom, but somehow they split up.

“He went through the middle of the store. I was on one side, he was on the other, and I went to go block him off in the middle of the store,” Karen Harrison said. “By the time I did that, he was no where to be found. I guess he turned around and went out the front door.”

At that moment, Harrison says she searched all over for her husband and then called 911. Her concern now is that he doesn’t have a cellphone.

“We don’t have any type of GPS device that he had on him at all,” Karen Harrison said.

She suspects her husband is looking for a warm place.

“I just want everybody to look on their properties, their security cameras, their car, their sheds. I can’t suggest that enough. Even if you just have a property, go and look. He might be laying on your yard or underneath something,” Harrison said.

Everyday has been rough for the Harrison family as they wait for their father, grandfather and husband to be found.

“He’s the love of my life. We’ve been together 37 years. I just want him home. I just want to hear his voice,” Karen Harrison said.