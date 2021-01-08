Family, police searching for missing Morristown man last seen in August

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is missing and his family and Morristown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Myron Moran, 46, has not been heard from by his family since August. Moran is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has no known vehicle and may be on foot.

MPD said Moran is not wanted for a crime. Police and family members just want to confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.