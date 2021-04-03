Family remembers Jessie Roberts two years after her fatal shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been two years since 25-year-old Jessie Roberts was killed while sitting in the drive-thru of the Krystal along North Broadway.

Friday, her family held a small memorial to remember her on the anniversary week of her death. This memorial is something the family has done for the past two years, but this year, they decided to switch things up and hold a paint party.

It allowed them to pay tribute to Jessie but also smile and laugh, while turning their pain into art. Heartbreak is a difficult emotion to process, so the family attempted to put it on a canvas.

“My picture is going to consist of a broken heart and lots of tears,” Charlene Roberts, Jessie’s mother, said.

It’s been a difficult two years for Charlene. She has lost two children to gun violence in less than two years. She lost Jessie in March 2019, and her son Kevin in January 2021. He was shot and killed.

“We’re all hurting not only for Jessie this year but for Kevin as well,” Charlene said. “Less than two years apart losing two children and some days I don’t know if I’m coming or going.”

Charlene says it’s been hard not knowing who is responsible for Jessie’s death.

“I try to move forward because I do have two kids still here and grandkids, but you know if it’s God’s will, we will continue to celebrate her life.”

As of today, no one has been arrested or charged for Jessie Robert’s murder. Raiquan Stapleton was arrested and charged for Kevin Robert’s murder.