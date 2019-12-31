Family remembers pair of brothers killed in shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A family is torn apart after two brothers were shot and killed.

The double shooting happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the Rocky Top Apartment complex in Knoxville.

Police have identified the two suspects as 33-year-old James Allen and an unnamed 17-year-old. Both are charged with First-Degree Murder.

According to booking info, both parties admitted to being at the crime scene and robbing the victims with firearms in order to get marijuana.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke to the family of victims Joshua and Christian Haley. They said the 19 and 20-year-old brothers were inseparable, and now their family is trying to process losing not just one loved one, but two.

“I feel numb right now. I feel anger. I feel so much pain,” said their mother, Audrey Johnson. “I’m so, so mad, and I know one day I’ll be able to forgive, but right now, I’m just too raw. But it’s not in me to hate, but right now, I hate them.”

Looking to the future feels unthinkable for her family, as they instead focus on the happy memories. Both brothers were passionate about music. Johnson described Joshua as fun-loving, and Christian was a soon-to-be father.

“All he wanted to do was just be a good dad,” she said.

Family members acknowledge they won’t ever be the same, but they’re vowing to keep their loved one’s memories alive.

“They put a tear in our family but they didn’t destroy us, because they can’t,” said Johnson.

The family hasn’t made any funeral plans yet, but they do know it’ll be held in Memphis, where both Joshua and Christian were born. They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of those expenses.