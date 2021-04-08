Family says 7-year-old hit by car in Claxton in a ‘fight for her life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family members of J’Lynn Berry, the 7-year-old girl that was hit by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday in Anderson County, says she is in a “fight for her life.”

A cousin, Adriane Berry, said J’Lynn is in critical condition was undergoing surgery Thursday at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. J’Lynn was struck by a car while crossing Edgemoor Road in Claxton.

According to a crash report, three pedestrians were standing in a continuous turn lane. The family says one of those with J’Lynn crossing the street was her 16-year-old sister. The report says J’Lynn walked out of the turn lane into the vehicle’s lane of travel within the roadway. The driver stopped immediately and ran to assist the family. A passenger also ran to check on the child’s condition.

Berry said the family “knows it was an accident” and are thankful the driver stopped.

They also say they are thankful to the community for the outpouring of love, and are asking for prayers at this time.

Berry said J’Lynn’s favorite color is pink, and the family asks that people take photos of themselves wearing pink and use the hashtag “#j’lynnstrong” so they can share the photos.









Photos courtesy of the Berry family

An investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol is ongoing.