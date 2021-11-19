KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers are getting ready for this year’s in-person Fantasy of Trees benefitting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after holding a virtual event last year.

Seth Linkous, the marketing director for Children’s Hospital, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk about the upcoming event and how people can participate.

Fantasy of Trees is happening at the Knoxville Convention Center Nov. 24-28. You can also visit fantasyoftrees.org to purchase tickets or for more information.