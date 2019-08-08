Fast food, Chinese restaurants score low

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A number of risk factor violations were found during the initial inspections at this week’s two lowest-scoring restaurants. Some improper practices could lead to foodborne illness for not meeting minimum standards.

Fast food and Chinese restaurants scored the lowest in this week’s health inspection reports.

Both eateries have been re-inspected.

McDonald’s, 2237 N. Charles G. Seviers Blvd. – Grade: 79, New Grade: 94

A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department. The critical violations that resulted in the low grade included the inspector observing a kitchen worker sweep the floor wearing gloves, but, he did not wash his hands before returning to prepare food.

In the cooler, sliced tomatoes were found at 53 degrees. But 41 degrees and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

Also, this may not sound like a big deal, but the inspector found an unlabeled toxic spray bottle. A label describing the contents is required to prevent any surprises.

The McDonald’s in Clinton has been re-inspected. The original score of 79 has been upgraded to a 94.

Golden Dragon, 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. – Grade: 80, New Grade: 91

At the Golden Dragon on Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That’s a passing grade. Here are the violations:

On the buffet line, sweet and sour chicken was at 118 degrees, chicken on a stick was at 124. However, 135 degrees and above is the safe hot temperature so no one gets sick.

Some food on the buffet line was left unprotected. There was no sneeze guard covering some food as required.

In the walk-in cooler, food was found stored on the floor – wrong place. To protect it from contamination, the food belongs on shelves.

The Golden Dragon has been checked a second time – the initial grade of 80 is now a 91.

Top Scores of the Week: