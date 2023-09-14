KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Anderson County has been captured after two days on the run from law enforcement.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that Jason Dockery was taken into custody Thursday in Union County.

The manhunt began Tuesday after a woman, later identified as Shystie Mayberry, was found fatally shot on the side of Moores Gap Road in Anderson County.

Jason Dockery (Photo via Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Claiborne County began a pursuit that continued into Lee County, Virginia where Dockery abandoned the car and was able to evade law enforcement on foot.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals confirmed that he was sighted in Union County. Investigators believed he was able to hitchhike from Virginia back to Tennessee. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Thursday morning that Dockery may be in the Knoxville or Clinton area.

Prior to the pursuit, Dockery had a child in his car. According to ACSO, they are still investigating if the child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

“We do have reason to believe Dockery somehow got possession of a child and stopped and put the child out of the car before the pursuit in Claiborne County,” Anderson County Captain Shain Vowell said. He confirmed that the child was safe.