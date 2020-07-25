CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating a boating accident in Carter County that left one man dead.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to Watauga Lake, near Big Island and Watauga Point for reports of a man struggling in the water.
A witness on a nearby houseboat jumped in to pull the man onboard.
CPR was given, but was unsuccessful.
His body has been sent to Quillen College of Medicine for identification and an autopsy.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fatal boating incident on Watauga Lake
- ‘Just in shock’: Racist confrontation caught on video in California investigated as hate crime
- How to safely remove a tick and treatments for tick-borne illnesses
- GOP senators offer dueling endorsements on TN campaign trail
- Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees