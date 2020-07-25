Fatal boating incident on Watauga Lake

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating a boating accident in Carter County that left one man dead.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to Watauga Lake, near Big Island and Watauga Point for reports of a man struggling in the water.

A witness on a nearby houseboat jumped in to pull the man onboard.

CPR was given, but was unsuccessful.

His body has been sent to Quillen College of Medicine for identification and an autopsy.

