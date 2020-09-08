Fatal crashes on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Even with fewer people commuting and on the roadways in general, deadly crashes in Tennessee are on the rise.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says crash numbers are up when pedestrians are involved.

The Tennessee Department of Safety says the number of traffic fatalities to date is 763; this time last year there were 731.

THP says speed plays a major role with more drivers taking advantage of the open road.

