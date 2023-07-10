KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders are at the scene of a fatal trench collapse in South Knox County, Rural Metro Fire shared Monday afternoon.

Emergency personnel are at the scene of the fatal crash off of Berry Road. Rural Metro said they expect to be at the site for 5-6 hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many people have been injured, what led to the collapse, and if anyone is trapped. WATE is heading to the scene.