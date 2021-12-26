SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a father and daughter after they were found dead in their home.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers and other emergency responders found a male and female dead inside a home in the 800 block of Asheville Highway. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Edward W. Atkins, 70, and Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43. The investigation revealed has that they are father and daughter who lived in the home together.

According to Seals, no arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.