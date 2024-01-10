MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A father in East Tennessee is warning others about the dangers of the flu after his 27-year-old son passed away Saturday.

Quenten Thomas was only 27 years old when he died, and his family said they were told he had two different flu strains at once. When he came down with the flu, his family didn’t think much of it.

“It’s the flu, he’d be over it in a few days. He did tree work with me. We work outside, a little cold and sniffle never slowed us down,” Quenten’s dad, Robert Thomas, said.

However, after he began having trouble breathing, his family took him to the hospital. He was released, but when he returned home things only got worse.

“His oxygen was staying at like 85% and we knew something else was wrong, so we took him back to the hospital and then they admitted him after that,” Thomas said.

Quenten passed away on Jan. 6 at just 27 years old. His family said they were told he had both Flu-A and Flu-B strains.

“He’s an outstanding young man, very polite, well-mannered, a good guy, somebody that cared about everybody, and he was a hard worker,” his dad said.

Quenten Thomas (Courtesy of Kensie Thomas).

Quenten Thomas and his daughter (Courtesy of Kensie Thomas).

Quenten Thomas and his son (Courtesy of Kensie Thomas).

Now, his family wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Roberta Sturm with the Knox County Health Department said getting a flu shot can lower the risk of severe illness.

“It’s not a bulletproof, ‘this will keep you from absolutely 100% not getting the flu’, but it is related to decreasing your risk of negative outcomes,” Sturm said.

Thomas wants to encourage others to do just that.

“I never thought twice about having the flu. I’ve never worried about having the flu. I don’t go to doctors. I don’t worry about getting sick, it just passes with me,” Thomas said. “I think it’s very important that if you love your loved ones, you get a flu shot and get checked out because, 27 and he’s gone.”

Thomas leaves behind two young children, both under the age of one. His family is raising money to cover funeral expenses and have him buried next to his mother in Middle Tennessee.