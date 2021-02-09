FBI assisting with shooting investigation at Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
planned-parenthood_158366

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Knoxville Police Department in an investigation into shots fired at a Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic.

Knoxville Police launched an investigation after someone fired a shotgun through the front doors of the clinic in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

No injuries were reported.

KPD says that a witness saw a white male inside of a black or dark-colored four-door sedan holding a shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knoxville Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter