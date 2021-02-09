FBI assisting with shooting investigation at Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Knoxville Police Department in an investigation into shots fired at a Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic.

Knoxville Police launched an investigation after someone fired a shotgun through the front doors of the clinic in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

No injuries were reported.

KPD says that a witness saw a white male inside of a black or dark-colored four-door sedan holding a shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knoxville Police.