FBI: Bank robbery under investigation in Vonore

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bank robbery is under investigation, the FBI confirmed Friday.

Law enforcement and federal agents were out at the Simmons Bank located in the 1200 block of Highway 411 North in Vonore.

No further details were yet available and this is a developing story. Check back for updates.

