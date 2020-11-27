VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bank robbery is under investigation, the FBI confirmed Friday.
Law enforcement and federal agents were out at the Simmons Bank located in the 1200 block of Highway 411 North in Vonore.
No further details were yet available and this is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- FBI: Bank robbery under investigation in Vonore
- Loudon Co. Powerball player wins $50,000
- KPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge on Melrose Ave.
- Here’s how drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter
- Is your Amazon Black Friday purchase a good deal? This tool will tell you if the price has been lower