FBI issuing reward for information on ATM theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The FBI seeking information on an ATM theft suspect who has stolen and vandalized two ATM’s in East Tennessee.

The suspect first stole from an ATM in Union County back in August, and the second incident took place in Oak Ridge in October.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, 200-220 pounds; during the crimes he was wearing red gloves, dark clothing and a camouflage ski mask.

He first stole from an ATM at the Commercial Bank located in Luttrell, Tenn. The suspect and a possible accomplice were able to take an undetermined amount of cash from the ATM.

The second attempt took place at the Tennessee Bank on the Oak Ridge Turnpike. The ATM was damaged, but he wasn’t able to retrieve any cash from the machine.

If you know the suspect or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov or contact your local law enforcement.