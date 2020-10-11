FBI Knoxville warns of ‘new twist on old scam’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — FBI Knoxville says to beware of a “new twist on an old scam.”

The FBI says that scammers are scaring victims by telling them their child was arrested for a DUI after a serious crash.

The scammers then pose as the child and attorney to demand bail in cash due to COVID-19.

Victims should always attempt to reach their child to confirm their safety and hang up.

