FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on attempted carjacking, shooting suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the attempted carjacking and shooting last month.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 to North Central Street and Bernard Avenue in reference to a shooting with a victim. Arriving officers made contact with a female victim, who stated that she had pulled into 1305 N. Central St. when a black truck pulled into the parking lot.

Driver believed to be involved in the attempted carjacking, shooting incident on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Photo via KPD)

A male suspect got out of the truck, approached her vehicle and displayed a black handgun. The suspect then pointed the pistol at her and attempted to open her car door. The suspect was able to force entry into her vehicle, at which time the victim was able to put her car in drive and drive away from the scene.

As the victim started to drive away, the suspect began shooting, striking the victim at least once. The victim eventually pulled her car over at North Central and Bernard, where she was met by officers.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR with a gunshot wound and severe lacerations to the face.

The suspect vehicle was a black single-cab Dodge Ram pickup truck, which can be seen in the attached pictures. The vehicle was occupied by four males.

Suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted carjacking, shooting incident on Friday, Sept. 11. (Photo via KPD)

Anyone with information concerning the suspects or relevant to the investigation is urged to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

