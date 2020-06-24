FCCLA records national virtual conference in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Concerns surrounding COVID-19 has led to changes in nearly every aspect of every day life; the national Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program isn’t letting that get in the way of their student leaders.

The annual National Student Leadership Conference was canceled in person, however a production company ensured that the show would go on, virtually.

The executive council flew into Knoxville to record a virtual version of the conference to make sure students are recognized for their hard work.

The Virtual Leadership Competition is coming up July 7-9 for top FCCLA members nationwide.

